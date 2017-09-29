Caroline HS removes 'Gender Bender Day' from Spirit Week

School officials with Caroline High School have revised one of the days for Spirit Week after questions and concerns from the community.

Tuesday was originally planned to be "Gender Bender Day." Several concerned parents reached out to NBC12.

One person wrote: "Some of the gay students are heart broken and feel they are being made fun of...During this day boys dress up like girls and girls dress up like boys.”

NBC12 reached out to the school system, and they responded saying that they are changing it to "Tourist Tuesday."

The full statement from Caroline High School:

After communicating with the leadership at Caroline High School, it has been decided to revise what was originally advertised as Gender Bender Day to Tourist Tuesday, where students dress as if they are going on vacation. The main focus during the week of October 2nd is to promote school spirit as CHS builds excitement in anticipation of the homecoming game and events. The homecoming committee, which is composed primarily of student leaders, was tasked with creating a calendar of engaging thematic days that would allow students and staff to show creativity, school spirit, unity, and pride. Caroline High School has a long tradition of being inclusive and accepting of all students regardless of race, religion or sexual identity. We will continue to ensure our practices and activities support this belief.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12