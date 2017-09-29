Two years later, no arrests in Petersburg double murder

It has been two years now since two men were found dead outside of a Petersburg apartment complex after being shot to death inside a car. For the first time, those closest to 30-year-old Patrick Comer and 32-year-old Jeffrey Lundy are speaking out.

Their loved ones are concerned that no one has been arrested in the double murders. It's a case that's been heartbreaking for the families, especially for a set of young twins now growing up without their father.

It was September 2015. Police responded to the Lee Point Apartment Complex near Summit Street and Oak Lane in Petersburg after a worker at the apartments noticed two men dead near one of the victim's red Honda Civic.

"The driver's side window looked like it was rolled down. But the passenger side looked like it was shot out. One of the bodies were behind the car and they were stretched out flat,” said Justin White.

Both men were shot multiple times in the face. White says he was engaged to soon marry Patrick Comer.

"He was the nicest guy you could meet. Everybody knew him. Compassionate, cared about everybody, especially his family,” he said.

White is currently living with the family of the second victim, Jeffery Lundy. That family includes Lundy's two young children, twin girls.

"Pretty much he leaves one night and he never comes back so they’re very attached. They don't like us to leave. They're scared if someone leaves, they're not going to come back,” he explained.

The Petersburg Police Department says there are no updates but assure detectives are still working the case.

"I want to know why this happened. Who did this? There needs to be some type of justice here. This person is still running the streets and another thing, we don't want another family to go through what we've gone through. It's not right this person has killed two people and can just walk free and do whatever he wants,” White added.

If you heard or saw something that could help crack this case, no tip is too small. Crime Solvers would like to hear from you at 804-861-1212.

