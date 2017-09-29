Two years later, no arrests in Petersburg double murder

It has been two years now since two men were found dead outside of a Petersburg apartment complex after being shot to death inside a car.More >>
The Virginia Board of Education has withheld accreditation from an elementary school where a cheating scandal resulted in the firing of five teachers.More >>
Construction on a roundabout just off I-95 and Temple Avenue is nearing an end, one month ahead of schedule.More >>
As a $20 million roundabout project comes to an end at the I-95 Temple Avenue exit, VDOT is holding an educational forum to learn how to navigate the area.More >>
The audit requested by the City of Petersburg into wrongdoing among city departments is now complete.More >>
