SUV smashes into school bus in Chesterfield; 1 student injured

Chesterfield emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a school bus.

The crash happened near Rockdale an Lindell roads. Officials say one student and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Officials with Chesterfield County Public Schools say the bus was completing its route from Monacan High. Nine students were on the bus when the crash occurred.

The driver is currently in custody on suspicion of DUI.

Driver of the SUV is now in custody on suspicion of DUI. pic.twitter.com/taroK040sA — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) September 29, 2017

