Man grows world's heaviest carrot

OTSEGO, MN - A Minnesota man's obsession with growing perfectly plump produce has landed him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. He is now the proud owner of the world's heaviest carrot!

Chris Qualley of Otsego says Guinness verified he has grown the heaviest carrot. The robust root vegetable tipped the scales at 22 pounds, four ounces -- shattering the previous record of 20 pounds set in 2014.

Qualley says he knows very little about gardening but decided to start the new hobby about three years ago.

"I took a picture of it, and was showing my carrot a picture of the previous world record, telling it to grow that big," said Qualley. "We can't play sports anymore, cause we're getting old, you know, so we're competitive in something else."

Qualley credits soil, seeds, weather, and a little luck for his growing success. Qualley also grows larger-than-life pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more.

