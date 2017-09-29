More Bang For Your Buck: Free DIY demos

Pinterest, Etsy, and Facebook are full of wonderful examples of homemade gifts and upcycled furniture, but when it comes down to you doing the work, many of us think we can't pull it off.

One Henrico store wants to help you find your hidden talent, and they're doing it for free.

If you've ever felt intimidated walking into a store like this, you're not alone.

“The advent of Youtube and all those things has given people more confidence to get into it. Once they get into it, it can be a little intimidating, but that's why we're here. We'll help them get over those things that weren't so well explained on Youtube,” said owner Edward Sontag.

When Ed Sontag took over Woodcraft a year ago, he wanted to make it easier for his customers to create their own masterpieces. They have courses you can pay for to make things like guitars, bowls, and chairs, but they also offer free demos to explain the fundamentals behind making many of these types of crafts.

“Nonjudgemental but also being able to operate stuff so when you go home and try it, you know how to do it effectively,” said Sontag.

Painting furniture is all the rage, but there's a lot more to it than just buying the paint. Those who attended Woodcraft's demo learned exactly what they needed and how to do it. Cutting boards aren't cheap. You can craft your own custom board with only $7 worth of material.

“You can get into for a low cost with a little bit of skill," said Sontag.

Ed has seen his customers flourish with the knowledge they've gained. Many have created personalized gifts they never thought they'd be able to make.

He knows from experience.

"Most people enjoy making stuff with their hands. Self-satisfying, walk away with a sense of accomplishment,” said Sontag.

Woodcraft offers their free demos every Saturday at 1 p.m. at their store at 9862 West Broad Street.

