Virginia gets $2.7M in funds for emergency management

Virginia is getting $2.7 million in federal funds to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas.

Governor Terry McAuliffe made the announcement on Friday. Those funds come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and will be split between 139 localities in Virginia.

"These important grants enable emergency planning and first responder agencies to acquire the necessary tools, equipment, and other resources they need to prepare for natural and man-made threats," said Governor McAuliffe. “From severe weather to terrorism, responders must be ready for every kind of scenario that could threaten the safety of their fellow Virginians."

Richmond will get $85,630 in emergency funds, while Henrico and Chesterfield will get $67,504 and $76,409 respectively. Petersburg will get $10,675, and Hanover will get $22,997.

"This federal emergency management grant program is an additional tool to help localities better prepare our citizens and make Virginia communities more resilient," said Dr. Jeffrey Stern, Virginia’s state coordinator of emergency management. "We will continue to explore innovative ways to invest in the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from an emergency or disaster."

