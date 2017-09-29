Roundabout in Colonial Heights set to open Monday

The roundabout will open to traffic on Monday. (Photo courtesy Tom Saunders/VDOT)

Construction on a roundabout just off I-95 and Temple Avenue is nearing an end, one month ahead of schedule.

The roundabout itself will open to traffic on Monday; the full construction will likely wrap up in November. Construction began in spring 2016.

To prepare for the opening, the on- and off-ramps at the interchange will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

VDOT released this statement about Monday's opening:

Traffic will use the new ramps to approach the roundabout intersection. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in the new traffic pattern and carefully follow signs, pavement markings and orange barrels. Curbing on the new roundabout’s concrete median and splitter islands will be in place; however, crews will work to complete them over the next few weeks. The curbs of the islands are angled specifically to guide traffic in a counter-clockwise direction.

Construction will continue through November to wrap up installation of drainage facilities, guardrails, paving and landscaping.

While driving through a roundabout, VDOT issued these recommendations:

Follow signs and pavement markings for your safety.

Slow down when approaching the roundabout.

Yield to traffic already in the roundabout.

As you enter the roundabout, keep right and drive in the counter-clockwise direction.

Do not turn left when entering a roundabout.

Do not change lanes or stop when in the roundabout.

Use a turn signal and exit the roundabout with caution.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12