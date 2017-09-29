Plans pulled for Hanover outlet mall

Plans for a much-anticipated outlet mall in Hanover near Bass Pro Shops, have been scrapped.

Craig Realty, a California-based developer, had planned for a 350,000-square-foot shopping center across more than 40 acres near Lakeridge Parkway and Lewistown Road.

The outlet mall had been planned for years, and in 2015 NBC12 reported the plans were moving forward, with the mall potentially completed by the end of 2017.

Initial designs for the mall included a 500-car parking deck and four strips of stores.

Kay Pangraze, a local project manager for the development, says that with more shoppers making purchases online, Craig Realty decided to halt the plans.

