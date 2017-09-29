Survey finds 1 in 4 vehicles found with safety recalls at CarMax locations

A survey at eight CarMax locations in the U.S. show that one of four of the vehicles contain unrepaired safety recalls.

CarMax, which is headquartered in Richmond, said in a statement Thursday that each vehicle on its website includes a link to search for open recalls that impact that vehicle.

"Employees review vehicle recall information with customers and customers sign a form acknowledging they’ve received NHTSA recall information prior to signing sales paperwork," the company told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that only franchised new-car dealers can complete recall repairs and independent dealerships, such as CarMax, cannot.

The survey of nearly 1,700 vehicles at locations in Massachusetts, California and Connecticut included numerous vehicles with the Takata airbags and General Motors ignition switches.

"Those vehicles are potentially hazardous, not only to the people who buy them but also to their passengers and everyone else who shares the roads," the report said.

CarMax's CEO Cliff Wood says the company is "dedicated to making sure our customers know about open recalls prior to purchase."

"Nothing is more important than being transparent and honest with our customers," he said.

