State Fair of Virginia kicks off Friday, continues through Oct. 8

The nation's first elected black governor says improving education is more important than spending tax money on removing Confederate monuments.More >>
The nation's first elected black governor says improving education is more important than spending tax money to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A buffet restaurant in Henrico that has been on the Restaurant Report is now under new owners and new management.More >>
A buffet restaurant in Henrico that has been on the Restaurant Report is now under new owners and new management.More >>
On opening day on Friday, fair-goers can get $5 off by bringing five Food Lion branded non-perishable items to the main gateMore >>
On opening day on Friday, fair-goers can get $5 off by bringing five Food Lion branded non-perishable items to the main gateMore >>
Here are a few places offering deals to grab for yourself, friends, co-workers and strangersMore >>
Here are a few places offering deals to grab for yourself, friends, co-workers and strangersMore >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>