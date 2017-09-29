State Fair of Virginia kicks off Friday, continues through Oct. 8

The State Fair of Virginia starts Friday and continues through Oct. 8.

On opening day on Friday, fair-goers can get $5 off by bringing five Food Lion branded non-perishable items to the main gate. The food collected will be donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and FeedMore.

The fair will open at 10 a.m. each day at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline, with the exception of the Midway Madness by Virginia Lottery and Virginia529 Kidway, which will open at 11.

Ticket prices online and at the gate are:

Adult Admission (ages 13-59): $15

Child Admission (ages 5-12; kids 4 and under free with paid adult): $11

Senior Admission (ages 60+): $11

Military Admission (must show valid military ID; does not include others in party): $11

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25

State Fair hours:

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the State Fair of Virginia, click the link below:

