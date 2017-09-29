Man arrested after shooting in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after shooting his gun into the sky late Thursday.

Deputies were called to Harris Drive in the Sutherland community after getting a call for a domestic dispute.

When they got to the home, they found the man shooting.

The sheriff's office said the man didn't put up a fight and was arrested.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12