Man arrested after shooting in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, VA

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after shooting his gun into the sky late Thursday. 

Deputies were called to Harris Drive in the Sutherland community after getting a call for a domestic dispute. 

When they got to the home, they found the man shooting. 

The sheriff's office said the man didn't put up a fight and was arrested. 

