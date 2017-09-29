Celebrate International Coffee Day

WAKE UP! Friday is International Coffee Day.

So head and out grab a cup or two (or three) and celebrate this day.

Here are a few places offering deals to grab for yourself, friends, co-workers and strangers (seriously, check out our Coffee with Strangers series on 12 About Town):

Duck Donuts: One-day promotion including buy one, get one free hot coffee with any coffee purchase

Sugar Shack: Free small cup of drip coffee

Cinnabon: Free 12 ounce coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium coffee with the purchase of a medium or large hot coffee

Krispy Kreme: Three-day promotion (“National Coffee Weekend”) including one free cup of any size hot brew or small iced coffee each day

Keurig: Enjoy 20% off all pods from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, online only with coupon code CELEBRATE

Wawa: Free any sized coffee all day

