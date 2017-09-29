Nabisco plant evacuated after fire

Here are a few places offering deals to grab for yourself, friends, co-workers and strangersMore >>
Here are a few places offering deals to grab for yourself, friends, co-workers and strangersMore >>
Deputies are searching for two missing teenagers. One of them is missing out of Amelia County, while the other is missing out of Cumberland County.More >>
Deputies are searching for two missing teenagers. One of them is missing out of Amelia County, while the other is missing out of Cumberland County.More >>
Henrico fire officials say a small fire forced the evacuation of the Nabisco plant on Laburnum Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
Henrico fire officials say a small fire forced the evacuation of the Nabisco plant on Laburnum Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
A toddler found a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a Newport News home on Thursday night.More >>
A toddler found a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a Newport News home on Thursday night.More >>
Police are searching for two masked suspects in an early morning Southside carjacking.More >>
Police are searching for two masked suspects in an early morning Southside carjacking.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>