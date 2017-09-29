Nabisco plant evacuated after fire

Henrico fire officials say a small fire forced the evacuation of the Nabisco plant on Laburnum Avenue on Friday morning.

The fire appears to have been contained by sprinklers.

Fire officials say there is some water damage, and firefighters are working to turn off all the sprinkler and clear out the water.

The evacuation for the employees was lifted in about an hour. There were no traffic impacts in the area.

