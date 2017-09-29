2-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Newport News

A toddler found a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a Newport News home on Thursday night.

Police spent several hours at the home on Harpersville Road overnight investigating after the incident, which happened around 7:45 p.m., according to WVEC.

The 2-year-old boy found the gun upstairs, while his dad says he was downstairs. The father also tells police the child was able to defeat the safety and pull the trigger.

The boy's father ran with his son to a neighbor's house for help where first aid was immediately started, until medics arrived.

The boy is expected to survive. No charges have been filed.

