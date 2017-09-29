Police search for 2 masked suspects after Southside carjacking

Police are searching for two masked suspects in an early morning Southside carjacking.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Tifton Court, which is right off of Hull Street near Belt Boulevard.

Police say two masked suspects -- one carrying a gun -- took a man's Ford Taurus, wallet and cellphone.

The victim was not hurt.

Officers found the stolen car around 3 a.m. Friday in the opposite side of town. The vehicle was crashed at Dove Street near the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

