High school football schedule- September 29

Here's a look at the schedule of Richmond-area high school football for this weekend.More >>
Mike Scott had spent all five of his previous NBA seasons in Atlanta, but now he brings his skills to Washington, closer to home and where he played his college ball.More >>
The Yellow Jackets and Hornets racked up a lot of yards on Thursday night, a contest that ended in a 51-38 Shenandoah win.More >>
Coaches across the country are trying to digest the news that the FBI arrested four assistant coaches in an elaborate corruption scandal, and that more schools are being investigated. That includes coaches in the Richmond area, and Spiders head coach Chris Mooney says this doesn't represent college basketball as a whole.More >>
John Wall is one of the best point guards in the NBA, and Friday, basketball fans in Richmond will get the chance to see him during the Wizards' open practice at the Siegel Center. In the meantime, he and his teammates are fine-tuning their skills during training camp.More >>
