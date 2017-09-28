High school football schedule- September 29 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football schedule- September 29

Bishop O'Connell @ Benedictine- 4:30

Richmond Christian @ Quantico- 6:00

Thomas Dale @ Dinwiddie- 7:00

Manchester @ James River- 7:00

Patrick Henry @ Atlee- 7:00

Henrico @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Lee-Davis @ Hanover- 7:00

Armstrong @ Varina- 7:00

Matoaca @ Hopewell- 7:00

Prince George @ Meadowbrook- 7:00

Deep Run @ Hermitage- 7:00

Douglas Freeman @ Glen Allen- 7:00

Mills Godwin @ J.R. Tucker- 7:00

Huguenot @ Midlothian- 7:00

Louisa @ Western Albemarle- 7:00

Petersburg @ Colonial Heights- 7:00

Thomas Jefferson @ Essex- 7:00

Jamestown @ New Kent- 7:00

Randolph-Henry @ Amelia- 7:00

Goochland @ Buckingham- 7:00

Central-Woodstock @ King William- 7:00

Charles City @ Washington & Lee- 7:00

Colonial Beach @ West Point- 7:00

Nottoway @ Cumberland- 7:00

Brunswick Academy @ Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- 7:00

Clover Hill @ Cosby- 7:30

George Wythe @ Monacan- 7:30

Charlottesville @ Powhatan- 7:30

Northumberland @ Trinity- 1:00 (Saturday)

Thursday Finals:

Landon 42, St. Christopher's 0

Collegiate 16, Episcopal 7

