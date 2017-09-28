RESTAURANT REPORT: New buffet owners make changes

A buffet restaurant in Henrico that has been on the Restaurant Report is now under new owners and new management. They say they want customers to know it's a new chapter for this restaurant

There are three restaurants with the name "Teppanyaki" in the Richmond area. This update is only about the Teppanyaki Grill and Buffet at 9043 Broad Street in Henrico. The new manager and owner invited our camera inside to show you violations that were there when they took over have all been fixed.

Meet Angela Ouyang. She just started managing the Teppanyaki Grill and Buffet at 9043 West Broad Street in Henrico in August, when Guan Lin and her partners bought the place.

"See, August 8, 2017," Ouyang showed us their new permit from the Health Department.

She gave us a tour of their extensive buffet.

"We have our hibachi grills and we also have a sushi selection bar. Salad bar, hot bar and the cold bar over there," she pointed out.

She showed us the logs they keep of food temperatures on the buffet.

"We check the temperature every two hours," Ouyang said.

Their last inspection shows they have stepped up pest control and been cleared of some roaches the inspector had found.

"This is for all the pest control, including Sept. 11. On the middle of the month, we also do re-treatment on the middle of the month," Ouyang showed us pest control receipts.

In the kitchen, she told us about their cleaning routine. They want to invite the neighborhood to check out their changes.

"Come to our restaurant, take a look, dine in, and you'll think it's better than the previous owners," she said.

Ouyang said the restaurant is offering specials, including a free meal on your birthday with your photo ID, to invite customers to try them out.

