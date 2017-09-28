Log truck driver killed in Orange County crash

Alexandra Garcia can't stop thinking about her home in the days following Hurricane Maria.More >>
The driver of a log truck died in a crash in Orange County on Thursday evening, according to WVIR.
Authorities have arrested an Indiana man on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Deputies are searching for two missing teenagers. One of them is missing out of Amelia County, while the other is missing out of Cumberland County.
A Nottoway County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was injured in an accident while responding to a breaking and entering incident.
