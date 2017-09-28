Log truck driver killed in Orange County crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Log truck driver killed in Orange County crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
Log truck crash near Gordonsville (Source: WVIR) Log truck crash near Gordonsville (Source: WVIR)
ORANGE, VA (WWBT) -

The driver of a log truck died in a crash in Orange County on Thursday evening, according to WVIR.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. for an accident on Blue Ridge Turnpike, near Gordonsville.

Troopers told WVIR the log truck went over an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

