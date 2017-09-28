Log truck driver killed in Orange County crash

The driver of a log truck died in a crash in Orange County on Thursday evening, according to WVIR.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. for an accident on Blue Ridge Turnpike, near Gordonsville.

Troopers told WVIR the log truck went over an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

