Puerto Rican natives pushing for help for their home

Alexandra Garcia can't stop thinking about her home in the days following Hurricane Maria.

"That's where my heart is, that's where I long to be," she explained.

The terrible storm is keeping her and thousands of others away from Puerto Rico. Her friend, David Perez, who was also born and raised in Puerto Rico, says most of his family is still on the island and so many are struggling to get access to clean water, food, gas, and electricity.

"There's no flights, nothing. I was thinking I will take all my vacation time and go help, but it's hard," he said.

Without the ability to fly in and out commercially, the electrical engineer remains in Virginia, where he now lives and works with his wife and daughter, thinking of other ways to help the place he loves.

Garcia says it took four days for her to get in contact with loved ones after the storm because power has not been restored to most places.

"My parents have a farm, and the farm was almost 100 percent decimated," she said. "Whenever I do get a chance to communicate with anyone, its a 90-second phone call saying, 'We're okay.' "

Garcia is also an engineer, who has been living and working in Virginia for the last two years. Thursday, she was able to finally have a longer conversation with her family. Her father says the company he works for is working to provide solar power to at least five areas in Puerto Rico because it could take four to six months for the regular power grid to be restored.

"I feel like our hands are tied. We feel like we can't help," Garcia said. "We're pulling donations from everywhere. Everyone is helping out chipping in money, and people are still hungry."

She says it is heartbreaking to not be able to be on the ground helping as the needs are urgent, but Thursday brought some sense of relief knowing that President Donald Trump waived the Jones Act so that supplies could get to Puerto Rico more quickly.

"It's not enough to get all the water, the gas to the ports. We need to distribute that stuff, and I know with all the military help that we are getting, it's going to get better," said Perez, hopeful as help continues to go to Puerto Rico.

As we continue to see the heartbreaking images from the island, Garcia and Perez are asking Virginia to come together and make a difference. They are grateful to see local businesses and organizations having donation drives and doing whatever they can to gather supplies.

"This is the way. I went ahead and grabbed anything I had in the pantry, went and bought some stuff from the store, and I went to the bakery," said Perez.

This week, he made sure to donate to a drive at the Puerto Rican Bakery and Cafe in Colonial Heights. They are working with Fort Lee who will be taking the supplies to Puerto Rico.

They're hopeful as help continues to come, the island will continue to rebuild. Even in the face of tragedy, Garcia and Perez say spirits are high as the people of Puerto Rico are coming together.

Click here if you want to help.

