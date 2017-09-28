Police initiate pursuit on I-95 in Richmond after vehicle fails to stop

Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was heading south on Interstate 95 near Exit 73 in South Richmond.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle around 6:44 p.m., but a pursuit was initiated after the suspect vehicle refused to stop.

"During the course of the pursuit as it re-entered the city of Richmond, Richmond Police lost sight of the suspect vehicle and the pursuit was discontinued," Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police attempted to stop the vehicle after receiving a request to do so from Richmond police.

There is no word on the description of the suspect vehicle and the purpose of the initial traffic stop.

A viewer sent us a video of the pursuit.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12