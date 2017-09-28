Fugitive arrested after eluding police in I-95 pursuit

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a Chesterfield man involved in a pursuit.

George William Gentry, 32, of North Chesterfield was arrested around 1 p.m. on Friday after officials found his vehicle, a red Ford Escape, in a parking lot near the intersection of Magellan Parkway and East Parham Road in Henrico.

Gentry was wanted in Chesterfield, Henrico, Augusta, and the city of Richmond on multiple charges. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Henrico police attempted to arrest Gentry around 12 a.m. on Wednesday. He was found sitting in his vehicle, located in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

"In an attempt to avoid arrest, Gentry abruptly backed his vehicle into an arresting officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer standing next to it. Gentry then drove over a curb and around a blocking vehicle before eluding arrest. The officer was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries," said Task Force officials.

Richmond police charged Gentry with attempted capital murder of an Henrico police officer.

Then on Thursday evening, the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force found Gentry behind the wheel of the Ford Escape in Richmond. Task Force members followed him throughout the city and then onto Interstate 95 South.

Virginia State Police were called, and they attempted to stop the vehicle near Exit 73 in South Richmond. Police attempted to stop the vehicle around 6:44 p.m., but a pursuit was initiated after the suspect vehicle refused to stop.

"Gentry again fled in the vehicle, eluding VSP and USMS personnel on I-95 North, 288 North and back into the City of Richmond where he shut his headlights off and managed to escape capture," the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force said. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Gentry was taken into custody without incident, and will likely face additional charges of eluding police. The photo of Gentry sent to NBC12 is not a booking photo. He will eventually go to the Richmond City Jail where a booking photo will be taken.

Agencies that assisted the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in finding Gentry include Virginia State Police, Richmond police, Henrico police, and Chesterfield police.

A viewer sent us a video of the pursuit.

