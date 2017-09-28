Fugitive arrested after eluding police in I-95 pursuit

Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was heading south on Interstate 95 near Exit 73 in South Richmond.More >>
Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was heading south on Interstate 95 near Exit 73 in South Richmond.More >>
It's been almost three years, but Omar Abubaker still vividly remembers his last conversation with his son, Adam.More >>
It's been almost three years, but Omar Abubaker still vividly remembers his last conversation with his son, Adam.More >>
Virginia is getting $2.7 million in federal funds to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas.More >>
Virginia is getting $2.7 million in federal funds to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas.More >>
A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being struck by a driver in South Richmond.More >>
A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being struck by a driver in South Richmond.More >>
A guy walked into Richmond Animal Care and Control asking about a permit for a black panther, a few months back, according to Supervisor Rob Leinberger.More >>
A guy walked into Richmond Animal Care and Control asking about a permit for a black panther, a few months back, according to Supervisor Rob Leinberger.More >>