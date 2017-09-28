Teens missing out of Amelia, Cumberland counties

Deputies are searching for two missing teenagers. One of them is missing out of Amelia County, while the other is missing out of Cumberland County.

Fasiyyah M. Jones, 16, of Amelia, was reported missing on Sept. 28. She was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt with "Amelia" written on it and black leggings.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, and is about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones is believed to be with Eric E. Suchomelly, 16, who is missing from Cumberland County. He is a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray North Face hoodie, blue jeans, and orange and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Their direction and method of travel are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff's Office at 804-561-2118 or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office 804-492-4120.

