Police looking for witnesses after pedestrian is struck by driver in South Richmond

A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being struck by a driver in South Richmond. Now Richmond Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

The accident happened on Forest Hill Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the pedestrian was crossing Forest Hill Avenue at a crosswalk in the 7400 block when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene for questioning and investigators took measurements from the collision, but they want to hear from any witnesses. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

