Pedestrian fighting to survive after struck by driver in South Richmond

A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being struck by a driver in South Richmond.

The accident happened on Forest Hill Avenue at 6:17 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was heading westbound when the accident happened.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Forest Hill Avenue at Sheila Lane will be closed for about another hour, according to Richmond police.

The driver is on the scene, cooperating with Richmond police.

Charges are likely.

