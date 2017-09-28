Capital One eliminates positions due to restructuring U.S. card division

Capital One is eliminating positions after the company announced plans on Wednesday to restructure portions of their U.S. card business. The company said they will be focusing on "creating a more nimble organization," which will allow them to make more decisions quickly and to deliver for their customers.

"Any change that impacts our associates is difficult, and this decision wasn’t taken lightly. We have a talented workforce and are fully committed to helping them through this change," said a Capital One spokesperson.

There is no word on how many positions will be cut, but the company said affected employees have been given at least 60 days of notice and encouraged to apply to other positions across the company.

"We’re providing extensive resources and transition assistance to impacted associates. Those associates who are not hired into another internal Capital One role, will be eligible to receive a severance package, including retraining assistance and outplacement services. We also have an on-site Career Development Center to provide individuals with assistance in resume writing, interview skills, coaching, etc.," said a Capital One spokesperson.

As a result of the restructuring, some employees within the U.S. card division will be taking on new responsibilities.

