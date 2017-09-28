VCU student survives hit & run near university

A VCU student is speaking out after a hit-and-run left her in a wheelchair, the second week of school. More than three weeks after the Sept. 3 crash, that driver still hasn't been caught.

VCU Police identified the SUV involved as a red-looking 2017 Ford Escape SE. The SUV was caught on surveillance camera driving the wrong way down Broad Street, and ultimately fleeing the scene at the intersection of West Grace and North Belvidere streets.

The VCU student, 21, is a junior and asked not to be identified. She says she was conscious the entire time of the crash and dragged 50 feet along the intersection. She says the driver accelerated, as she was underneath the vehicle. The traumatic moments are forever ingrained in “Lynn's” memory.

"I remember all of it. I remember being under the car. I remember afterward. I could see the pool of blood underneath me,” said Lynn, a name we’re giving the young woman.

The Ford Escape struck her from behind. Her boyfriend rushed to help.

"I remember Sam running up to me, trying to hold my hand," she said of the seconds after the crash.

The SUV took an erratic ride near the university, just before the crash. Surveillance video shows the vehicle careening down the wrong way of traffic on West Broad Street, onto 3rd Street. The driver then turned onto West Grace Street, just as Lynn and her boyfriend were crossing.

Lynn remembers the chaplain at her hospital bedside, and blood rushing from her head. The 21-year-old suffered a broken pelvis, severe road rash, and lacerations. She's currently wheelchair-bound and has external rods protruding from her abdomen, to keep her pelvis in place.

"I can't stand. I can't do normal things, like use the bathroom alone," Lynn continued.

Despite everything that happened, she says she's not angry at the person who nearly took her life. Lynn just wants justice, and peace of mind. "It's just constantly in the back of my head. It's hard for me not knowing where they are, or if they even feel bad about leaving me bleeding and screaming on the street."

Lynn is expected to walk again and says she’s determined to finish school at VCU.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest. Please contact Det. Lee Olds at 804-382-2719, VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

