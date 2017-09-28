Nottoway deputy seriously injured in accident while responding to incident

A Nottoway County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was injured in an accident while responding to a breaking and entering incident.

While deputies were responding, one of the deputies was involved in an accident in the 8000 block of West Court House Road in Burkeville. State police say he ran off the right side of a curved road, struck a stump and then a tree on the driver's side of the car.

He was treated at the scene by the Nottoway Emergency Squad, Burkeville Fire Department and Crewe Fire Department. He was medflighted to VCU Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

Deputies are asking the community to pray for him.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

