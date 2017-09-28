UVA spends more than $63k to respond to events on Aug. 11, 12

The University of Virginia spent more than $63,000 to respond to the events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, according to WVIR.

Here’s a breakdown of what the university spent:

$37,081 for 842.75 hours of overtime pay for university police officers.

$24,065 was spent to provide assistance to the UVA Medical Center, such as traffic control, moving barricades, and security.

$2,112.95 was spent on meals for emergency center personnel who worked on Aug. 11 and 12.

In total, the university spent $63,258.95.

