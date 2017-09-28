UVA spends more than $63k to respond to events on Aug. 11, 12

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
Capital One is eliminating positions after the company announced plans on Wednesday to restructure portions of their U.S. card business.More >>
A Nottoway County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was injured in an accident while responding to a breaking and entering incident.More >>
Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield’s County Jail.More >>
The University of Virginia spent more than $63,000 to respond to the events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, according to WVIR.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
