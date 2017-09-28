UVA spends more than $63k to respond to events on Aug. 11, 12 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UVA spends more than $63k to respond to events on Aug. 11, 12

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

The University of Virginia spent more than $63,000 to respond to the events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, according to WVIR.

Here’s a breakdown of what the university spent:

  • $37,081 for 842.75 hours of overtime pay for university police officers.
  • $24,065 was spent to provide assistance to the UVA Medical Center, such as traffic control, moving barricades, and security.
  • $2,112.95 was spent on meals for emergency center personnel who worked on Aug. 11 and 12.

In total, the university spent $63,258.95.

