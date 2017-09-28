Former Henrico middle school band teacher faces sex charges

Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield’s County Jail.More >>
Jeffrey Lazenby faces nine counts of trying to propose sex acts to someone who is underage. He was a band teacher at Quioccasin Middle School, but officials say he stopped working there in June.
Multiple police cars were seen on Hilliard Road in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon because officers were attempting to stop a car with a wanted person inside.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico matched the first five numbers to win $1 million on Tuesday night.
The Henrico Police Department is putting rumors to rest about alleged attempted child abductions in the western part of the county.
