Former Henrico middle school band teacher faces sex charges

A former Henrico County middle school band teacher is facing child sex charges.

Court documents say Jeffrey Lazenby was indicted on nine counts of proposing sex acts to someone who is underage online.

Lazenby was a band teacher at Quioccasin Middle School. Court documents say the incidents happened between March and May of 2017. Lazenby stopped working at the school in June.

The school system also released this statement saying:

“We certainly understand the information being reported may be concerning to Quioccasin Middle School families. We can say that QMS has never received information, nor been made aware of an allegation, to suggest that the charges are related to or involve a QMS student.”

A trial date has been set for December.

