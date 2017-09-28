6-year-old cancer patient dresses up as police officer

A 6-year-old's dream came true when she got to meet two Virginia State Police troopers and officers from Henrico police.

Virginia State Police Sgt. A. Vowell and Trooper S. Pemberton and Henrico police officers met Zuri recently during the Fashion Funds the Cure event at Short Pump Towne Center.

Zuri is a cancer patient, and her mother said the girl is a "true fighter" who loves to play dress up with her younger siblings. The 6-year-old hopes to become a police officer one day.

"Fashion Funds the Cure is a celebration of strength and courage as girls and boys battling cancer make their debut on the runway," said Virginia State Police.

