Man in car exposes himself to victim in Chesterfield

Nearly 4,500 Chesterfield County students will walk across the stages of Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University to receive their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 2018.More >>
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.More >>
A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.More >>
Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave heroin to Christian Ortman, who fatally overdosed.More >>
