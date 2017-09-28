Man in car exposes himself to victim in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a victim and drove off...then approached the victim a second time nearly a month later.

The first report came on Aug. 30 when the suspect approached the victim in a gold Toyota sedan, in the 2900 block of W Strathmore Road. The victim says the suspect asked for directions, and the victim "noticed that the suspect’s genitals were exposed," according to police.

The suspect took off, but that wasn't the last time the victim saw him. On Sept. 27, the suspect again approached the victim, but he left when the victim recognized the suspect. Police say the suspect did not expose himself the second time.

Police released the following description of the suspect: a Hispanic male, about 19 to 24 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall and 155 pounds with dark brown hair.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

