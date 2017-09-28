50 female Henrico inmates being housed at Chesterfield jail - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield’s County Jail.More >>
Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield’s County Jail.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a victim and drove off...then approached the victim a second time nearly a month later.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a victim and drove off...then approached the victim a second time nearly a month later.More >>
Nearly 4,500 Chesterfield County students will walk across the stages of Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University to receive their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 2018.More >>
Nearly 4,500 Chesterfield County students will walk across the stages of Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University to receive their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 2018.More >>
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.More >>
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.More >>
A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.More >>