50 female Henrico inmates being housed at Chesterfield jail - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield’s County Jail. It’s all part of an effort to relieve overcrowding at Henrico’s jails. Henrico Sheriff Michael Wade says the idea came up in a conversation with Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard.

Henrico budgeted $750,000 to pay for the Henrico inmates that are now in Chesterfield.

“We noticed a steady climb in the female population,” said Sheriff Wade. “When I started in 2000, we had 60 females on a daily basis. We saw it climb over 100 and we saw it creeping up to 200. Then it went from 200 to 300 in less than a year.”

Wade says the opioid/heroin epidemic and prostitution stings have played a big part in the reasons why there are more female inmates in Henrico.

