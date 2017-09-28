SNES mini console goes on sale Sept. 29 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SNES mini console goes on sale Sept. 29

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Do you have $79.99 in your wallet right now? You won't tomorrow, because that's when the SNES mini goes on sale.

The Super NES Classic mini console comes with 21 games - including Star Fox 2, which has never been released before!

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars™
  • Donkey Kong Country™
  • EarthBound™
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO™
  • Kirby™ Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course™
  • The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™
  • Mega Man® X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox™
  • Star Fox™ 2
  • Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV™
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
  • Super Mario Kart™
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™
  • Super Mario World™
  • Super Metroid™
  • Super Punch-Out!!™
  • Yoshi’s Island™

The miniature console also comes with two wired Super NES Classic Controllers, so you can whoop up on your friends in Mario Kart just like the good ol' days.

Click here for more information about the console: nintendo.com/super-nes-classic

