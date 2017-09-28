SNES mini console goes on sale Sept. 29

Do you have $79.99 in your wallet right now? You won't tomorrow, because that's when the SNES mini goes on sale.

The Super NES Classic mini console comes with 21 games - including Star Fox 2, which has never been released before!

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!!™

Yoshi’s Island™

The miniature console also comes with two wired Super NES Classic Controllers, so you can whoop up on your friends in Mario Kart just like the good ol' days.

Click here for more information about the console: nintendo.com/super-nes-classic

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12