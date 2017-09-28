Artists capture 'everyday life' of Westhampton

Artists are "capturing light and emotions of everyday life of Westhampton." (Source: Party on the Avenues)

If you've driven through Westhampton this week, you may have spotted a few painters.

About 20 local artists are taking part in the first-ever "Plein Air Westhampton" to paint everyday life in the community through Friday.

The artists are painting along Grove Avenue, Libbie Avenue and Patterson Avenue within business and residential areas, and along streets and sidewalks.

"Capturing light and emotions of everyday life of Westhampton in the fall, the artists will paint mostly outdoors, from the streets, sidewalks and storefronts of Westhampton," organizers said.

Their completed works will be displayed and available for sale on Sunday at the 4th annual Party on the Avenues on Libbie Avenue from noon to 6 p.m.

Portions of the proceeds of the art sales will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, which provides pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment.

For more information, visit www.partyontheavenues.com.

