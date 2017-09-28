RVA Parenting: Stock up at a consignment sale

If you're looking to buy a cheap Halloween costume or maybe stock up on some affordable sportswear for fall, this is the time of year where there are a lot of consignment sales.

One popular event is this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Manchester Middle School on Hull Street sponsored by Southside Area Moms of Multiples.

Moms say this event is a great way to get small clothing for preemies, really gently used equipment, furniture, bedding, and toys for a lot less.

"I take it up as my one chance to stock up on equipment for the upcoming seasons for my kids. Certainly if I can get snow boots, rain boots, rain jackets, all those coats, Halloween costumes, Christmas items," said Tara Eschenfelder, president of the Southside Area Mothers of Multiples.?

