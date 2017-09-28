Central Virginians come together to help Puerto Rico

Central Virginia businesses and groups are coming together to help Puerto Rico, which was devastated after Hurricane Maria ripped across the island last week.

The storm knocked out power for much of Puerto Rico, many people are without food and water, and now money is starting to run out.

Here's a look at how you can help out the hurricane victims:

Stone Brewing | 4300 Williamsburg Ave., Richmond

From 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, join Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe in a special benefit for Puerto Rico's First Lady Beatriz Rosell. At the event, make a checks payable to United for Puerto Rico or donate online while you are there. Benefits the United for Puerto Rico – Unidos Por Puerto Rico Fund. Click here for more information.

Puerto Rican Bakery & Café | 1410 Boulevard, Colonial Heights

Through Oct. 1, the bakery is collecting supplies such as water, diapers, flashlights, canned food and first-aid kits. Click here for a full list of items and times to drop off items.

Chino Star Barber Shop | 6838 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, items will be collected to send to PRFAA in Washington, D.C., and then sent to Puerto Rico. Click here for a full list of items.

Stand Up! at Safeguard Auto Salon | 4730 Wistar Road, Richmond

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Food and music for people making donations.

