Bike Walk RVA to promote Brook Road bike lane at town hall meeting

Bike Walk RVA needs your help to voice support for Richmond's first protected bike lane projects to be built.

Council President Chris Hilbert is hosting a 3rd district town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Bike Walk RVA plans to promote a protected bike lane on Brook Road that "provides for bike travel on a calmer low car-flow street, and connects more people and more trips between Northside and Downtown."

The project has been in development for over two years.

The meeting will be held at the Ginter Park Library on 1200 Westbrook Avenue, at the corner of Brook Road and Westbrook Avenue.

For more information about the project, visit richmondgov.com/bikeped

