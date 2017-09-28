Bike Walk RVA discusses bike lane at town hall meeting

Concerned cyclists from Bike Walk RVA met with city officials to discuss a proposed protected bike lane in Richmond.

The plan would be to have parked cars serve as a barrier between the bike lane and the road.

While it's not a finalized plan, it's the option cyclists at Thursday's meeting preferred, saying it would be safer for cyclists and drivers.

The new protected bike lane would be on Brook Road and would connect the northside and downtown.

The project has been in development for more than two years.

For more information about the project, visit richmondgov.com/bikeped

