Last day for discounted tickets; State Fair begins Sept. 29

Thursday is the last day that you can get discounted tickets to the State Fair of Virginia.

If you buy your tickets before Sept. 29 at Walgreens or online, you will get $3 off the regular ticket price:

Adult Advance Admission (ages 13-59): $12

Child Advance Admission (ages 5-12; kids 4 and under free with paid adult): $8

Senior Advance Admission (ages 60+): $8

Advance Unlimited Ride Wristband: $20

Beginning Sept. 29, ticket prices online and at the gate are:

Adult Admission (ages 13-59): $15

Child Admission (ages 5-12; kids 4 and under free with paid adult): $11

Senior Admission (ages 60+): $11

Military Admission (must show valid military ID; does not include others in party): $11

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25

State Fair hours:

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The State Fair begins Friday, Sept. 29 and ends on Sunday, Oct. 8. For more information about the State Fair of Virginia, visit statefairva.org.

