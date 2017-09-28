Neighborhood Health Watch: When to talk to a doctor about breast pain

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, we're discussing "Mastalgia," or breast pain.

For many women, breast pain resolves itself over time, and you may not need any treatment, but it varies person to person. Breast pain can range from a dull ache, tenderness, or burning sensation...to a feeling of fullness or a sharp shooting pain.

There are many causes also, and some are not related to a medical condition. Breast pain can range from things as benign and simple as a poorly-fitted bra, trauma from exercise, too much caffeine intake or fatty food intake.

"There are two main types of breast pain: they are considered cyclical and non-cyclical," said Dr. Nicole Kelleher with Johnston Willis Hospital. "Cyclical changes in response to a woman's hormone changes in her body. This type of pain follows a pattern. It's worst the week before her period, and it subsides the week following her period, and typically it involves the diffused area of the breast. It doesn't need additional management or further evaluation.

"A woman should talk to her doctor about her pain. If it's localized to one area and lasts more about a menstrual cycle and a half, it is not associated with a pattern or has any associated symptoms - such as a lump that doesn't feel right, redness of the skin, nipple discharge that comes out on its own. A woman knows her breast pretty well, and if she notices a change, it's time to talk to her doctor."

