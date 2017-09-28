What's Driving You Crazy: Jessup Road in Chesterfield

There have been numerous crashes on Jessup Road. (Source: NBC12)

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.

This curvy road has seen a large number of crashes in recent years, including several fatal incidents.

The road closures will be in place through 3 p.m. Thursday and then again during the day on Friday.

Click here for more information from Chesterfield about the project and detailed plans on straightening out the curves.

VDOT says that the funding for this project is being split between the state and the county.

