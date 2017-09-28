VDOT forum to help drivers understand new Colonial Heights roundabout

As a $20 million roundabout project comes to an end at the I-95 Temple Avenue exit, VDOT is holding an educational forum to learn how to navigate the area.

The project, which started in February 2015, is expected to be completed next week, a few months ahead of schedule.

VDOT believes the roundabout will decrease the crash rate in the area.

Thursday's educational forum will be at the Colonial Heights High School on Conduit Road from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The demonstration includes a 24-foot by 30-foot walkable, interactive floor display so people can see a large-scale design in person before the roundabout pattern begins on Monday.

