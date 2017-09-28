Driver flees after striking Henrico officer's car

A Henrico police officer was sent to the hospital after a driver hit his cruiser at Jefferson Davis Highway and Afton Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver who hit the police car around 11:15 p.m. did not stop to see if the officer was OK.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

The officer is expected to be OK. The Richmond Police Department is handling the investigation.

