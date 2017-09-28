Teen OK after being hit by vehicle near Chesterfield high school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teen OK after being hit by vehicle near Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say the student was hit on Old Centralia Road near Thomas Dale High School around 3 p.m. 

The teen was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There's no information on whether or not the driver faces charges. 

