Teen OK after being hit by vehicle near Chesterfield high school

A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the student was hit on Old Centralia Road near Thomas Dale High School around 3 p.m.

The teen was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no information on whether or not the driver faces charges.

