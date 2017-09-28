Teen OK after being hit by vehicle near Chesterfield high school

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.More >>
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures on Jessup Road (Route 643) between Iron Bridge Road and Pineland Road.More >>
A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A teen is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.More >>
A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.More >>
Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave heroin to Christian Ortman, who fatally overdosed.More >>
Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave heroin to Christian Ortman, who fatally overdosed.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday.More >>