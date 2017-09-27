Man shot in Richmond's Whitcomb Court; fighting for his life

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Richmond's Whitcomb Court.

The call came in at 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man fighting for his life.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

