Neighborhood Heath Watch: When to see a doctor about breast pain

In this week's Neighborhood Health Watch, we're discussing mastalgia or breast pain.

For many women, breast pain resolves itself over time and you may not need any treatment. But, it varies person to person. Breast pain can range from a dull ache, tenderness, or burning sensation to a feeling of fullness or a sharp shooting pain. There are many causes also and some are not related to a medical condition. Breast pain can range from things as benign and simple as a poorly fitted bra, trauma from exercise, too much caffeine or fatty food intake.

Dr. Nicole Kelleher with Johnston Willis Hospital says, breast cancer typically does not cause pain and if it does, it’s pain that’s localized to one area and lasts for longer than a couple weeks.



"There are two main types of breast pain. They are considered cyclical and non-cyclical. Cyclical changes in response to a woman's hormone changes in her body. This type of pain follows a pattern. It's worst the week before her period and it subsides the week following her period and typically it involves the diffused area of the breast. It doesn’t need additional management or further evaluation. A woman should talk to her doctor about her pain. If it’s localized to one area and lasts more than a menstrual cycle and a half, it is not associated with a pattern or has any associated symptoms such as a lump that doesn't feel right, redness of the skin, nipple discharge that comes out on its own. A woman knows her breast pretty well and if she noticed a change it's time to talk to her doctor," said Dr. Kelleher.

Dr. Kelleher says the good news is that breast pain usually is not related to breast cancer. That’s what women need to be aware of.

