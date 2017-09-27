Portsmouth City Council votes to relocate Confederate memorial

Another Virginia city is also figuring out what to do with its Confederate memorial.

Portsmouth City Council voted in favor of a resolution that could see the city's monument being moved to another location.

The vote passed, and now the city's attorney is set to draft a resolution to move the memorial, according to WAVY.

Portsmouth's mayor suggested moving it to a nearby cemetery.

The city attorney also noted Portsmouth will likely face a lawsuit if the statue is moved.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12