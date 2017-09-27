VDOE releases report on Richmond's on-time graduation, dropout rates

The Virginia Department of Education released a report about the on-time graduation rate and the dropout rate for the Richmond Public Schools' class of 2017.

According to the report, Richmond Public Schools has a 76.6 percent on-time graduation rate and 17.08 percent dropout rate.

"The Virginia On-Time Graduation Rate conveys the percentage of students in a cohort who earned a Board of Education-approved diploma within four years of entering high school for the first time. Percentages are based on longitudinal student-level data and account for student mobility and matriculation patterns," Richmond Public Schools said in a press release.

“We are disappointed that our On-Time Graduation Rate did not continue in an upward trend and our dropout rate increased for this cohort group,” said Interim Superintendent Thomas Kranz. “This data is not a reflection of the capabilities of our students and staff. It is critical that we all work collaboratively to ensure that each of our students reaches their highest academic potential and graduates from a fully-accredited high school. As we continue our work with VDOE, our expectation is that with their support we will be successful in achieving our ultimate goal of 100% On-time Graduation Rate. We are committed to increasing our On-Time Graduation Rate by 5 percent and lowering our dropout rate for this school year.”

Despite the dip, some Richmond high schools experienced increases in on-time graduation rates this year:

Armstrong High School – 80.8 percent on-time graduation rate (4 percent increase)

Franklin Military Academy – 100 percent on-time graduation rate (2 percent increase)

John Marshall High School – 90.1 percent on-time graduation rate (1 percent increase)

Richmond Community High School – 100 percent on-time graduation rate

“We are pleased with the success that some of our high schools are demonstrating with their graduation rates, however, we recognize that there is still a lot more work that needs to be done to ensure that our students are competitive with their peers across the state and beyond,” said School Board Chair Dawn Page. “I am confident that our team can achieve this and our work with VDOE will help to lead these efforts.”

Click here for specific results by school division and schools.

