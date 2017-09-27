VA woman charged in killer clown case

An Abingdon woman is accused of dressing up like a clown and killing the wife of her future husband decades ago.

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, waived extradition to Florida on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say in 1990, she shot Marlene Warren in the face while dressed in a clown suit and holding flowers and two balloons.

Sheila Warren married the vicitm's husband 12 years later.

It is not clear if he knew about her alleged involvement in the murder.

