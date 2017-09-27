Memorial plans announced for legendary Richmond activist

Memorial plans have been announced for an iconic drag queen and legendary activist in Richmond.

Donnie Corker, better known as "Dirt Woman," died in his sleep on Tuesday after battling health problems for years. He was 65.

A memorial will be held Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bliley Funeral Home on Augusta Avenue.

Dirt Woman will also be remembered at December's Hamaganza benefit, a wild and raunchy show that raises money and food for the homeless. Donations should be made to Massey Cancer Center.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12